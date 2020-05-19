Merkel Discusses Reopening Borders With Visegrad Group Counterparts - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, have agreed to gradually lift the border movement restrictions as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, German government spokesman Steffen Seiber said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, have agreed to gradually lift the border movement restrictions as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, German government spokesman Steffen Seiber said on Tuesday.

"The prime ministers and the chancellor have held an energetic exchange of opinions on the pertinent measures to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been unanimous in their interest to gradually lift the existing border-crossing restrictions and [border] control, as soon as the pandemic situation allows it," Seibert said.

They also discussed various issues of European politics, with Merkel briefing the Visegrad Group on the $540 billion recovery plan hatched by Berlin and Paris.

The talks come amid the gradual softening of COVID-19 measures in EU nations, most of which have been seeing the pandemic slowing down.