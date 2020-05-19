UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Discusses Reopening Borders With Visegrad Group Counterparts - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Merkel Discusses Reopening Borders With Visegrad Group Counterparts - Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, have agreed to gradually lift the border movement restrictions as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, German government spokesman Steffen Seiber said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, have agreed to gradually lift the border movement restrictions as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, German government spokesman Steffen Seiber said on Tuesday.

"The prime ministers and the chancellor have held an energetic exchange of opinions on the pertinent measures to suppress the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been unanimous in their interest to gradually lift the existing border-crossing restrictions and [border] control, as soon as the pandemic situation allows it," Seibert said.

They also discussed various issues of European politics, with Merkel briefing the Visegrad Group on the $540 billion recovery plan hatched by Berlin and Paris.

The talks come amid the gradual softening of COVID-19 measures in EU nations, most of which have been seeing the pandemic slowing down.

Related Topics

Exchange German Paris Berlin Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Angela Merkel Border Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.