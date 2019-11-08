UrduPoint.com
Merkel Discusses Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan With Pompeo At Berlin Meeting On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of the Friday talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo she wanted to discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ahead of the Friday talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo she wanted to discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.

"We are partners committed to global issues.

This will shape our meeting the conflict in Afghanistan, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the future of Syria, the peace in Libya," she told reporters in Berlin.

Pompeo, who is completing his two-day trip to Germany, said the United States and Germany would continue working together. He described Merkel as Washington's friend and Germany as the most important partner of the US.

