MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the security situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the UN General Assembly, stressing the importance of Normandy format talks in establishing peace in eastern Ukraine, a statement released on the official website of the Ukrainian leader says.

"The parties discussed the preparation for the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format aimed to agree on further steps to resolve the conflict in east Ukraine," the Tuesday release says.

Earlier on Tuesday, Merkel said that a summit in the Normandy format, which includes Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine, would be held in several weeks.

The Tuesday statement, released on the official website of the Ukrainian president, stressed that Kiev is committed to a peaceful resolution of the internal conflict in the country.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Angela Merkel of the security situation in east Ukraine, as well as of the efforts of the Ukrainian side to rebuild the destroyed bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska," the release emphasized, adding that "Ukraine remained consistent in fulfilling its commitments to peaceful settlement in Donbas [eastern Ukraine] using political and diplomatic mechanisms.

"

Merkel discussed the upcoming Normandy format summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. Putin has stressed that in order to achieve positive results, serious preparatory work must be done ahead of the talks.

The protracted internal conflict in Ukraine has claimed thousands of lives, but despite significant damage and casualties a permanent ceasefire has not been achieved between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the east of the country.

The Normandy Format was established in 2014, after Kiev launched a military operation in Donbas, where people refused to recognize the new authorities.

Zelenskyy has recently called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.