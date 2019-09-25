UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Discusses Ukraine's Security Measures With Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Merkel Discusses Ukraine's Security Measures With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the security situation in Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the UN General Assembly, stressing the importance of Normandy format talks in establishing peace in eastern Ukraine, a statement released on the official website of the Ukrainian leader says.

"The parties discussed the preparation for the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format aimed to agree on further steps to resolve the conflict in east Ukraine," the Tuesday release says.

Earlier on Tuesday, Merkel said that a summit in the Normandy format, which includes Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine, would be held in several weeks.

The Tuesday statement, released on the official website of the Ukrainian president, stressed that Kiev is committed to a peaceful resolution of the internal conflict in the country.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed Angela Merkel of the security situation in east Ukraine, as well as of the efforts of the Ukrainian side to rebuild the destroyed bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska," the release emphasized, adding that "Ukraine remained consistent in fulfilling its commitments to peaceful settlement in Donbas [eastern Ukraine] using political and diplomatic mechanisms.

"

Merkel discussed the upcoming Normandy format summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. Putin has stressed that in order to achieve positive results, serious preparatory work must be done ahead of the talks.

The protracted internal conflict in Ukraine has claimed thousands of lives, but despite significant damage and casualties a permanent ceasefire has not been achieved between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the east of the country.

The Normandy Format was established in 2014, after Kiev launched a military operation in Donbas, where people refused to recognize the new authorities.

Zelenskyy has recently called for an urgent Normandy Four meeting in the light of escalating tensions in the conflict zone.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia France German Germany Vladimir Putin Kiev Angela Merkel August

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.