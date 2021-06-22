Merkel Empathizes Over Troubles of War Unleashed by Nazis - Kremlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed her feelings of empathy over the troubles and suffering caused by the war unleashed by the Nazis, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

"At the initiative of the German side, in connection with the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War and the Day of Remembrance and Mourning in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. Angela Merkel expressed her feelings of empathy in connection with the innumerable troubles and sufferings, brought by the war unleashed by the Nazi regime," the statement says.