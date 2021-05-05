UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, Libya, Cyprus Conflict - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:52 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday discussed a wide range of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyprus conflict and the situation in Syria and Libya, during a video conference, the German government said

"The chancellor and the president have exchanged opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic and various regional issues, including the situation in Syria and Libya and the recent informal talks in Geneva on the Cyprus conflict," the government said in a statement.

The leaders stressed the need for maintaining adequate access to humanitarian aid for the Syrian population.

They also expressed support for Libya's new interim government. The chancellor noted that a speedy beginning of withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries would be an important signal for the peace process.

"The chancellor confirmed the importance of comprehensive and constructive relations between the EU and Turkey," the government added.

