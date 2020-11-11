Merkel Expresses Hope for Close Cooperation With Biden - Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation with media-projected winner of the US presidential election Joe Biden, expressing hope for close cooperation in the future, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation with US President-elect Joe Biden today. She congratulated him, as well as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the elections. The federal chancellor expressed hope for close and trusting future cooperation," Seibert told reporters.

He said Merkel and Biden had agreed that transatlantic cooperation was of great importance in the face of numerous global challenges.