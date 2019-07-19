Merkel Expresses Solidarity With US Democratic Congresswomen Criticized by Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed on Friday solidarity with the female Democratic members of US Congress who were recently the targets of a seemingly racist statement by US President Donald Trump

On Sunday, Trump called out four Democratic congresswomen who, in his words, "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe," and told them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." These remarks were swiftly condemned by the Democratic party as racist.

"I am firmly disassociating myself from that and express solidarity with the women who have been criticized," Merkel said at a press conference, asked whether she felt solidarity with the US congresswomen.

Despite the fact that Trump did not mentioned any Names in his remarks, it is widely believed that he was referring to representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, all of whom have been outspoken critics of Trump's policies and vision for the country.