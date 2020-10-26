Merkel Eyes 'Light Quarantine' Amid Surge in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to introduce "light quarantine" in Germany in connection with the increase in the coronavirus infection incidence, the Bild tabloid said on Monday.

The chancellor and 16 heads of German states can agree on a new model of restrictions at a meeting on Wednesday, the newspaper said, citing its own sources.

Presumably, schools and kindergartens will continue to work, shops will work with restrictions, restaurants and bars will be closed, and public events canceled, the newspaper said.