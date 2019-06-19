Merkel Feeling 'Fine,' Plans to Attend Meetings as Scheduled - German Government

(@FahadShabbir)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she was doing "fine" after experiencing tremors during her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before, the German government's deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019)

On Tuesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking as she stood alongside Zelenskyy during their official meeting in Berlin.

"[German Chancellor Angela] Merkel feels fine and is happy to participate in all of her scheduled events," Demmer told Sputnik.

Demmer added that Merkel would be traveling to Goslar and Dresden as scheduled.

On Tuesday, Merkel said that her tremors were due to dehydration and the high temperatures in Berlin that day. The German chancellor said that she felt better after she drank several glasses of water.