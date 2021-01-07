UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel 'furious' Over Capitol Mob, Says Trump Shares Blame

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

Merkel 'furious' over Capitol mob, says Trump shares blame

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "furious and saddened" by the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump and said the president shared blame for the unrest

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "furious and saddened" by the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump and said the president shared blame for the unrest.

"I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday," she said.

"Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible."dlc/hmn/wdb

Related Topics

Election German Trump Angela Merkel November

Recent Stories

Italy keen for new era of technology, textile trad ..

56 seconds ago

Tokyo Olympics torch exhibition postponed to preve ..

6 minutes ago

Dr Faisal pays homage to frontline health workers ..

6 minutes ago

44 shops sealed over SOPs violation in city

6 minutes ago

Miners' murder in Mach: Hazara people, govt reach ..

17 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,36 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.