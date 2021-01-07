Merkel 'furious' over Capitol mob, says Trump shares blame

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "furious and saddened" by the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump and said the president shared blame for the unrest

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she was "furious and saddened" by the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump and said the president shared blame for the unrest.

"I deeply regret that President Trump has not conceded his defeat, since November and again yesterday," she said.

"Doubts about the election outcome were stoked and created the atmosphere that made the events of last night possible."dlc/hmn/wdb