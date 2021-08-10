UrduPoint.com

Merkel, German Regions' Heads Vow To Extend COVID State Of Emergency Beyond September 11

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 10:48 PM

Merkel, German Regions' Heads Vow to Extend COVID State of Emergency Beyond September 11

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states called on the Bundestag to extend the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic in the country beyond September 11, according to a statement released on Tuesday after an online meeting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states called on the Bundestag to extend the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic in the country beyond September 11, according to a statement released on Tuesday after an online meeting.

The meeting discussed issues of countering the next wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Germany in the fall-winter of 2021 and measures to restore regions in the west of the country after the floods in mid-July.

"The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states share the assessment that Germany as a whole is still in a pandemic situation and that appropriate legal frameworks for the measures to be taken by the relevant authorities are still needed to counter the situation. Therefor, they ask the German Bundestag to consider the possibility of declaring an epidemic situation on a national scale after September 11, 2021," the document, seen by Sputnik, says.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel September Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment s ..

EPA DG, team identify no sewage, waste treatment set up at MPCHS

37 seconds ago
 Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set t ..

Bolsonaro Holds Military Parade as Lawmakers Set to Consider His Voting System P ..

39 seconds ago
 Over 2.5Mln in US Gain Health Insurance During Bid ..

Over 2.5Mln in US Gain Health Insurance During Biden Admin. Sign-Up Period - Hea ..

40 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

41 seconds ago
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after haras ..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after harassment claims

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern B ..

CM Balochistan lays foundation stone of Southern Bypass Hub

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.