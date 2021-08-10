Merkel, German Regions' Heads Vow to Extend COVID State of Emergency Beyond September 11

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states called on the Bundestag to extend the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic in the country beyond September 11, according to a statement released on Tuesday after an online meeting

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states called on the Bundestag to extend the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic in the country beyond September 11, according to a statement released on Tuesday after an online meeting.

The meeting discussed issues of countering the next wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Germany in the fall-winter of 2021 and measures to restore regions in the west of the country after the floods in mid-July.

"The Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states share the assessment that Germany as a whole is still in a pandemic situation and that appropriate legal frameworks for the measures to be taken by the relevant authorities are still needed to counter the situation. Therefor, they ask the German Bundestag to consider the possibility of declaring an epidemic situation on a national scale after September 11, 2021," the document, seen by Sputnik, says.