Merkel Goes Under Home Quarantine Over COVID-19 Concerns - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday decided to go under home quarantine after reports that a doctor, who vaccinated her on Friday, tested positive for COVID-19, the German government said in a statement.

"The chancellor was informed after today's address to the press that the doctor who gave her a preventive vaccination on Friday ... was diagnosed positive for coronavirus. In this regard, the chancellor decided to immediately go under home quarantine. She will be regularly tested for coronavirus," the statement read.