Merkel hails Chirac as 'outstanding partner and friend'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid tribute to French former president Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday, as an "outstanding partner and friend".

As praise for the late statesman poured in from across Europe, German officials hailed Chirac's role in coming to terms with the wartime past and advancing European integration.

"I am very sad to see the news of Jacques Chirac's death," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted on her behalf.

"He was an outstanding partner and friend to us Germans and to me personally." Merkel said she was "mourning a great statesman and European with his family and the French people".

The conservative Chirac stood shoulder-to-shoulder with then German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a Social Democrat, in opposing the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Schroeder hailed that united front and Chirac's contributions to historical reconciliation and deepening European cooperation.

"It was clear to him that Europe can only work well when Germany and France agree," he told German news agency DPA.

"He showed this on the 60th anniversary of D-Day in 2004 when he made the symbolically important gesture of inviting me as Germany's representative to the memorial ceremony in Normandy." Schroeder, who served as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, added that the two men had forged a strong personal bond while in office.

"He was an experienced politician, a European who was aware of history, a charming person," he said.

"I will miss this man who became a friend of mine."Current Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, also a Social Democrat, lauded Chirac as a great partner to Germany.