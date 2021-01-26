Merkel Has Phone Conversation With Biden, Congratulates Him on Inauguration - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, congratulated him on taking office as US President and discussed a number of international topics, assuring him of readiness to cooperate with Washington, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden today. The Chancellor congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration. She also expressed Germany's readiness to take responsibility in overcoming international challenges together with European and transatlantic partners," Seibert said.

According to him, the parties were unanimous that "overcoming the coronavirus pandemic requires enhanced international cooperation."

"The chancellor welcomed the return of the United States to WHO. In addition, the chancellor and the president talked about foreign policy issues, especially with regard to Afghanistan and Iran, as well as trade policy and the climate. The chancellor welcomed President Biden's decision to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement." Seibert said.

He added that Merkel had invited Biden to visit Germany "as soon as the pandemic situation allows."