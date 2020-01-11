UrduPoint.com
Merkel Heads For Working Visit To Russia To Discuss Middle East, Ukraine With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to pay a working visit to Russia on Saturday to discuss crises in Syria, Libya, Ukraine, as well as the recently escalated Iran-US tensions.

The two agreed on this trip when they met at the Normandy summit on Ukraine in Paris in December. The international situation has since much changed, first of all in the middle East, where the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining nuclear deal commitments and strike Iraqi bases housing US-led coalition forces.

The Libyan crisis has since taken a new turn as well after Turkey decided to send troops to the North African country to help the Tripoli-based government in the fight against the rival Libyan National Army, controlling the east of the country.

The decision has triggered an international backlash and a host of phone calls between world leaders discussing the developments.

The issue appears to be of high importance for Europe, given that any new escalation in Libya would likely result in a migrant influx on the continent. In addition, over months, Berlin has been planning to host a UN-backed conference on Libya.

The Donbas crisis settlement in the context of agreements reached at the latest Normandy Four summit is also likely to be high on agenda. So are US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, condemned by both Moscow and Berlin.

Merkel is planned to arrive at the Kremlin a little before 2:30 p.m. Moscow time (11:30 GMT), according to the German government. At around 5 p.m., a joint press conference is planned, after which Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who will accompany her during the trip, are to leave for Berlin.

