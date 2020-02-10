Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the woman widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's choice to succeed her, will not lead her CDU party into next year's election, a party source told AFP Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the woman widely seen as German Chancellor Angela Merkel's choice to succeed her, will not lead her CDU party into next year's election, a party source told AFP Monday.

Known as "AKK", Kramp-Karrenbauer took over from Merkel as CDU chairwoman and presumptive chancellor candidate in 2018 after a string of regional election batteringsfor the conservative bloc, but "has now said she will not be a candidate for the chancellery", the source said.