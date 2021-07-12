Merkel, Her Husband Invited to Dinner at White House

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, have been invited to dinner at the White House on July 15 after holding negotiations with US President Joe Biden, the German cabinet said on on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, have been invited to dinner at the White House on July 15 after holding negotiations with US President Joe Biden, the German cabinet said on on Monday.

Merkel will travel to Washington from July 14-16 at the invitation of Biden.

The two leaders are to discuss issues of mutual concern, including shared global challenges. According to the White House, Biden plans to talk about Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, about which he remains skeptical.

This is to be Merkel's last official visit to the United States as she will leave office after the Federal election set for September 26. Merkel has served a record four terms in government, having been sworn in for the first time in 2005.