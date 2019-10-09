UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Merkel Hints Brexit Deal 'Overwhelmingly Unlikely' in Call With Johnson - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to dash all hopes of a last-ditch solution to the Irish border problem in a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sought backing for his Brexit plan, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to dash all hopes of a last-ditch solution to the Irish border problem in a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sought backing for his Brexit plan, media said Tuesday.

The two spoke on the phone for half an hour on Tuesday morning, a Downing Street source told Sky news. Johnson reportedly warned Merkel that EU-UK talks on the terms of their divorce deal were "close to breaking down."

"She made clear a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely and she thinks the EU has a veto on us leaving the customs union," the source was quoted as saying.

Merkel reportedly said that Germany would have had no problem leaving the European Union but the United Kingdom needed consent of Ireland, which she said should have the final say in whether Northern Ireland would leave as well.

Northern Ireland's departure from the EU may trigger the return of border checks on the island in breach of a peace pact between the UK, Ireland and parties in North Ireland. Johnson proposed last week an all-Ireland customs zone that would allow keeping the region tied to the UK after exit.

