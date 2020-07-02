Merkel Hints Will Never Skip G7 Summit Despite Differences With Trump

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she feels obliged to use every opportunity to push for multilateralism, hinting that she will attend the G7 summit in the United States, despite differences with President Donald Trump.

"The point is that we should always work together wherever possible. The G7 and G20 formats are well suited for this, even when there are differences of opinion. Anyone who stands for multilateralism - and I do - is obliged to contribute to it," Merkel said at a joint online press conference with the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

This way, Merkel responded to a question whether she still wished to go to the G7 summit in the US in light of recent media reports claiming that Trump "bullied" her in their calls. The CNN broadcaster, in particular, reported earlier in the week, citing sources, that Trump called Merkel "stupid" and accused her of "being in the pocket of the Russians."

Amid the pandemic, Trump had to postpone the summit until at least September.