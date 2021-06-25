UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Hoped For More Bravery Of EU Leaders Concerning Summit With Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 AM

Merkel Hoped for More Bravery of EU Leaders Concerning Summit With Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that leaders of the EU member states had not reached a consensus on holding a top-level summit with Russia. the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The chancellor stressed that she had hoped for more bravery concerning the initiative to hold the summit.

Merkel also described the talks on the issue as difficult ones.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that some 10 EU countries had opposed the idea of the EU-Russia top=level summit.

Related Topics

Russia German Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

6 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

5 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

6 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

6 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.