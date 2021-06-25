Merkel Hoped for More Bravery of EU Leaders Concerning Summit With Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that leaders of the EU member states had not reached a consensus on holding a top-level summit with Russia. the Bloomberg news agency reported.

The chancellor stressed that she had hoped for more bravery concerning the initiative to hold the summit.

Merkel also described the talks on the issue as difficult ones.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that some 10 EU countries had opposed the idea of the EU-Russia top=level summit.