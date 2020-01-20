UrduPoint.com
Merkel Hopes Berlin Conference Will Give Libya Chance To Have Long-Term Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Merkel Hopes Berlin Conference Will Give Libya Chance to Have Long-Term Ceasefire

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that the conference on Libya, which was held in Berlin on Sunday, would give the North African country a new chance to keep the truce.

"I hope that after today's [Sunday] conference there is a chance that the ceasefire will be held," she said at a press conference following the talks on Libya.

The Berlin conference comes after the inter-Libyan talks that were held in Moscow on January 13 under mediation of Russia and Turkey.

