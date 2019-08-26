UrduPoint.com
Merkel Hopes For Talks Between Russian, Ukrainian Leaders On Minsk Process

Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to engage in talks on the Ukrainian peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she wanted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to engage in talks on the Ukrainian peace process.

"I want to see talks between the Ukrainian president, Mr. Zelenskyy, and the Russian president. We wish to see progress made on the Minsk agreement... I think we need to try and bring this forward in the next few months to come," she told reporters at talks with US President Donald Trump.

Merkel added there were enough problems in the world and she had every interest in seeing this one solved. She said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz that preparations were underway for a Normandy summit between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

Moscow has repeatedly stated, however, that a new Normandy-format summit would only be possible after all the commitments reached during previous meetings are implemented.

