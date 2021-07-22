Merkel Hopes There Will Be No Need to Impose Nord Stream 2 Sanctions on Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope on Thursday that Germany and the European Union will not have to impose Nord Stream 2-related sanctions on Russia, although the new Berlin-Washington deal provides for such a possibility.

"Construction is ongoing, the approval process for Nord Stream 2 will follow, there will be an approval of operation, then [approval in accordance with] the internal energy market package, which includes requirements for the operator. We will also have an opportunity, which I do not want to use, ... to impose sanctions. We will not be unarmed," Merkel said at a press conference.