Merkel hosts Greta Thunberg for talks on climate crisis

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin on Thursday for talks on the EU's climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction".

Merkel said Swedish 17-year-old Thunberg and her co-campaigners Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgium's Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier had requested the meeting and she was "pleased" to welcome them to the chancellery.

The activists warned ahead of the talks that they were dismayed at the lack of progress in fighting climate change despite lofty promises by European governments.

"When it comes to action we are still in a state of denial.

The climate and ecological crisis has never once been treated as a crisis," they wrote in a letter published in Germany's Der Spiegel and Britain's The Guardian on Wednesday.

"We will tell Merkel that she must face up to the climate emergency -- especially as Germany now holds the presidency of the European Council. Europe has a responsibility to act."The meeting comes exactly two years after Thunberg, then 15, started skipping school to strike outside the Swedish parliament to dramatise the need for action against global warming.

The strike movement has since spread across the world and Merkel has repeatedly expressed her admiration for the masses of young people demonstrating on Fridays for more climate protection.