UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Hosts Greta Thunberg For Talks On Climate Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 02:05 PM

Merkel hosts Greta Thunberg for talks on climate crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin on Thursday for talks on the EU's climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin on Thursday for talks on the EU's climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction".

Merkel said Swedish 17-year-old Thunberg and her co-campaigners Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgium's Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier had requested the meeting and she was "pleased" to welcome them to the chancellery.

The activists warned ahead of the talks that they were dismayed at the lack of progress in fighting climate change despite lofty promises by European governments.

"When it comes to action we are still in a state of denial.

The climate and ecological crisis has never once been treated as a crisis," they wrote in a letter published in Germany's Der Spiegel and Britain's The Guardian on Wednesday.

"We will tell Merkel that she must face up to the climate emergency -- especially as Germany now holds the presidency of the European Council. Europe has a responsibility to act."The meeting comes exactly two years after Thunberg, then 15, started skipping school to strike outside the Swedish parliament to dramatise the need for action against global warming.

The strike movement has since spread across the world and Merkel has repeatedly expressed her admiration for the masses of young people demonstrating on Fridays for more climate protection.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament German Germany Young Adelaide Berlin Progress Belgium Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

6 minutes ago

Pilot officer Rashid Minhas live up to great tradi ..

1 minute ago

Qureshi departs for China for Pak-China FM's strat ..

1 minute ago

NCHD working for promotion of non formal education ..

1 minute ago

PAF tributes youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient Pi ..

1 minute ago

Oil Spill Found in Russia's Anadyr Estuary in Chuk ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.