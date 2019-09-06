Merkel in Beijing says Hong Kong freedoms must be 'guaranteed'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong "must be guaranteed" after meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Beijing, her spokesman said

In a tweet, spokesman Steffen Seibert quoted Merkel as saying: "The rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong must be guaranteed. Solutions can only be found in dialogue; do everything possible to prevent violence".