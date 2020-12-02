UrduPoint.com
Merkel In Contact With Regional Authorities After Car Ramming In Germany's Trier

Merkel in Contact With Regional Authorities After Car Ramming in Germany's Trier

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday offered her condolences over the deadly car incident in the city of Trier and said that she was in contact with the regional authorities

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday offered her condolences over the deadly car incident in the city of Trier and said that she was in contact with the regional authorities.

Earlier in the day, a car crashed into a pedestrianized area, killing at least four people and injuring 30 others.

"The news from Trier saddens me very much. My condolences to the relatives of people whose lives ended abruptly and violently. Those who sustained injuries, including severe ones, are in my thoughts and I wish them courage.

I am in contact with [Rhineland-Palatinate] Prime Minister [Malu] Dreyer on the situation with the investigation," Merkel said, as quoted by the German government's press service.

Trier city executive Wolfram Liebe said earlier on Tuesday that the driver, who crashed into pedestrians, did so in a fit of rage. According to the German media, the man, 51, was driving a black Range Rover at a speed of 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour.

Dreyer told reporters that there was a child among those killed.

