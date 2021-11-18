UrduPoint.com

Merkel, In Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused To Accept Migrants From Border - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused to Accept Migrants From Border - Source

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik.

"Germany did not agree with this. This is a European problem, which Germany does not solve alone," the source said.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel Border From Government

Recent Stories

AIQ and Baker Hughes partner to develop advanced a ..

AIQ and Baker Hughes partner to develop advanced analytics solutions for the oil ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits Dubai ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits Dubai Airshow 2021

6 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board to Consider Financial Arrangem ..

IMF Executive Board to Consider Financial Arrangement With Ukraine on Monday

57 seconds ago
 McIlroy takes two-shot lead in Dubai

McIlroy takes two-shot lead in Dubai

59 seconds ago
 Pakistanis in US hail grant of voting rights to ex ..

Pakistanis in US hail grant of voting rights to expatriates

1 minute ago
 Albanian Authorities Deny Media Reports of Accepti ..

Albanian Authorities Deny Media Reports of Accepting English Channel Migrants in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.