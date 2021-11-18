- Home
- World
- News
- Merkel, in Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused to Accept Migrants From Border - Source
Merkel, In Conversation With Lukashenko, Refused To Accept Migrants From Border - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:11 PM
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, refused to accept migrants from the Belarusian-Polish border, since this is a European problem that Germany does not solve alone, a source in the German government told Sputnik.
"Germany did not agree with this. This is a European problem, which Germany does not solve alone," the source said.