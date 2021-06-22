UrduPoint.com
Merkel Invites Zelenskyy To Berlin To Discuss Donbas - Kiev

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:44 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin to discuss Donbas conflict settlement, the press office of the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy and Merkel held a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"For her part, the Federal Chancellor invited the President of Ukraine to pay a visit to Berlin in the near future to discuss a number of issues of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Germany and the process of peaceful settlement in Donbas," the office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy confirmed initiation to Merkel to visit Ukraine and participate in "the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform and events marking the 30th anniversary of our country's independence."

