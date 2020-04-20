UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Issues Stark Warning As Germany Begins Opening Up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:35 PM

Merkel issues stark warning as Germany begins opening up

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged discipline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, warning that Germany is not "out of the woods" even as the country took small steps in easing curbs imposed to slow contagion

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel urged discipline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, warning that Germany is not "out of the woods" even as the country took small steps in easing curbs imposed to slow contagion.

With small shops opening on Monday for the first time in a month, Merkel said the authorities can only allow such small cautious steps each time to avoid a devastating relapse.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that we stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods," she told journalists after chairing a cabinet session on the coronavirus battle.

It would be a "crying shame if we were to stumble into a relapse with our eyes wide open," she added.

Merkel and regional state premiers announced the decision to reopen last week -- but were careful to cast it as a cautious first step.

From florists to fashion stores, the majority of shops smaller than 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) were allowed to welcome customers again in much of Germany, in a first wave of scaling back lockdown measures introduced last month.

But the government is facing increasing pressure from other sectors still facing curbs to move faster and let them get business back on track.

Merkel said loosening restrictions too hastily could be counterproductive as the effects of the first steps would only be seen in two weeks.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined," she stressed.

Related Topics

Business Germany Angela Merkel From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

26 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

41 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

41 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.