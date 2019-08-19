Merkel, Johnson to Discuss Bilateral Relations at Talks in Berlin on Wednesday - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An upcoming meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Berlin will focus on the UK-German relations as well as EU and international issues, among other matters, the German government said in a statement Monday

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. [local time, 16:00 GMT] at her office with military honors. The bilateral relations, European and international issues will be the key topics at the talks," the statement read.

Media reported on August 18 that the meeting would focus on the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.