Merkel, Jordan King Call For 'swift' Mideast Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Merkel, Jordan king call for 'swift' Mideast ceasefire

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jordan's King Abdullah II urged a "swift" ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in a video call Tuesday, her spokesman said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Jordan's King Abdullah II urged a "swift" ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in a video call Tuesday, her spokesman said.

"They agreed that initiatives for a swift ceasefire should be supported to create the conditions for the resumption of political negotiations," the spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement.

More Stories From World

