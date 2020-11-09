Merkel, Kurz, Macron to Take Part in Videoconference on Anti-Terrorism on Tuesday - Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz and French President Emmanuel Macron will take part in a videoconference on countering terrorism on Tuesday, the Austrian leader said.

"I will meet French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow in Paris for a working meeting on the common fight against Islamist terrorism and political islam. France has been a victim of Islamist terrorism several times. After that, we will take part in a video conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, [European Council Presdient] Charles Michel and [European Commission] President [Ursula von der Leyen] on the European response to the Islamist terrorist threat," Kurz said on Twitter.