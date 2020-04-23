UrduPoint.com
Merkel Lauds Germany's Interim Success In COVID-19 Response, Says Situation Still Fragile

Thu 23rd April 2020

Merkel Lauds Germany's Interim Success in COVID-19 Response, Says Situation Still Fragile

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Although Germany has reached some intermediate success in COVID-19 response, the situation remains fragile, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"Indicators show we are moving in the right direction, for example, the average number of cases originating from one patient is reducing, and the number of recoveries is higher than the number of new cases every day.

This is an interim success. These figures inspire hope, but I should say that this intermediate result is fragile," Merkel said in her address at the country's parliament.

She expressed the belief that Germany was yet far from overcoming the crisis.

The country's COVID-19 total has increased by 2,352 to 148,046 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by 215 to 5,094.

