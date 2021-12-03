UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:21 PM

Merkel Likely to Step Down on December 8 - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel will step down after her successor Olaf Scholz's election, preliminary scheduled for December 8, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"This chancellorship will end, as we see it today, with the election of a new chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Then it will end. Then there will be a chancellor in Germany, no other chancellor, there will be no shadow chancellor. Madame chancellor, as she has already stated this, intends to leave politics," Seibert said.

