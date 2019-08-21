Progress in implementing the Minsk agreements would help create new conditions for Russia's return to the G8 format, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Progress in implementing the Minsk agreements would help create new conditions for Russia 's return to the G8 format, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"As for Russia's participation in the G7 meetings, in 2014 Russia was expelled for certain reasons, and the Russian president recently visited in France.

There may be slight advances in the implementation of the Minsk process but if we really move forward, it would create a new situation," Merkel told reporters ahead of the meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She added that "as of today, we have not advanced so far that I can say that the reasons stated in 2014 have been eliminated."