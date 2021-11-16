UrduPoint.com

Merkel, Lukashenko Agreed To Continue Contacts On Refugees Issue - Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Merkel, Lukashenko Agreed to Continue Contacts on Refugees Issue - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with the European Union and the need to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants staying there, the parties agreed to continue contacts, the German government said.

"Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko today. The Federal Chancellor and Mr. Lukashenko spoke about the difficult situation on the border between Belarus and the European Union, especially about the need for humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants who are there. They agreed to continue the exchange of views on this topic," the statement says.

