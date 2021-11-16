Merkel-Lukashenko Talk Was Concrete, Both Sides Want to Resolve Border Crisis - Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The phone conversation between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, held on Monday on the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, was of a concrete nature, both sides are disposed to resolve it, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The phone conversation between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, held on Monday on the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border, was of a concrete nature, both sides are disposed to resolve it, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

"Of course, for obvious reasons, I cannot specify the details of the conversation.

Moreover, today a number of substantive things were announced by the President of Belarus. I can add that the conversation was very businesslike, concrete, it was possible because both sides are sincerely interested in resolving the current situation," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Glaz, during the negotiations, the Belarusian side voiced specific ideas aimed at resolving the situation.

"We sincerely hope that this conversation will have positive consequences," he said.