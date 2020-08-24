UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Maas Urge Russia To Comprehensively Clarify Navalny Case, Punish Perpetrators

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:02 PM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas released a joint statement on Monday to call for a comprehensive inquiry by Russia into the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and prosecution of perpetrators, if any

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas released a joint statement on Monday to call for a comprehensive inquiry by Russia into the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and prosecution of perpetrators, if any.

Earlier in the day, the doctors treating Navalny in the Berlin-based Charite claimed having found in his body traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

"According to the Charite medical team, the clinical examination indicates that Alexey Navalny was poisoned. Given Navalny's prominent role in the political opposition, local authorities are urged to ensure that this incident is clarified fully and in full transparency," the statement read.

"Those responsible must be probed and held accountable," the German officials added.

�Last Thursday, Navalny suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. Following an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was hospitalized with suspected poisoning as one of the possible reasons behind his condition. Russian doctors subsequently found no poison traces in his samples and opined that the deterioration was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in blood due to metabolic disbalance.

On Saturday, Navalny was flown to Berlin for further treatment. According to a statement earlier on Monday by Aleksandr Murakhovsky, the lead doctor of the Omsk hospital, German doctors said in a letter that Navalny's condition continued to stay steadily grave and thanked the Russian colleagues for saving his life.

