Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday defended the European Union's joint vaccination rollout despite its troubled start

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday defended the European Union's joint vaccination rollout despite its troubled start.

"I fully support the European approach," Macron told an online news conference. "What would people say if countries like France and Germany were competing with each other on vaccines?"Merkel said that although the sluggish rollout had shown that the bloc needed to ramp up pharmaceutical production capacities, "the basic decision to order together as the European Union was and is right".