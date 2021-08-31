Merkel, Macron Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Afghanistan, including the departure of Afghans after the end of the ongoing evacuation, the German government press office said on Monday.

"During the phone call, the issue of the future departure of citizens, local personnel and people, who need help, even after the end of the current evacuation from the Kabul airport, was in the spotlight. The two agreed on the necessity of a thoroughly coordinated approach from the international community," the statement said.

The leaders also agreed that the UN's help for internally displaced people and refugees both on local and regional levels is quite important. In addition, Merkel and Macron discussed possible approaches to the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan in view of safety concerns, the press office added.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

The US military and diplomatic personnel will complete the evacuation by August 31 in compliance with agreements with the Taliban. However, Washington pledges to facilitate the withdrawal of those foreigners or Afghan nationals who desire to leave the country later.