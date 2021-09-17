UrduPoint.com

Merkel, Macron Discussed Alleged Contacts Between Mali, Russian Military Group - Berlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the issue of alleged contacts between the Malian authorities and Russian private paramilitary organization Wagner, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

The two European leaders had a working dinner in Paris on Thursday.

"It also was a topic for discussion of the chancellor and the French president. Of course, it is an important issue both for us and for the French. We are at one in thinking that participation of such mercenaries - there are now only messages about negotiations of the transit government in Mali with this Russian group - we perceive it with great concern. Of course, it did not boost stabilization locally or prospects of the economic growth for the population. In this sense, our message to the Malian transit government is precise and clear. Germany and France have reached accord on this question," Seibert told a briefing.

On Thursday, the Kremlin stated that Russian troops were not present in the African country and no official talks were carried out. When commenting on western media's allegations about Mali maintaining contacts with the Wagner group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was in touch with many countries including those in Africa, in particular, on military issues.

Since 2012, the situation in Mali has been unstable due to the Tuareg militants insurgency and the activities of al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali has been established by the United Nations in 2013 to ease the turmoil in the country. In 2012, the UN Security Council mandated the deployment of 3,300 troops of the African-led International Support Mission in Mali to the country, and in 2013, the bloc established the European Union Training Mission in Mali to train the local army.

