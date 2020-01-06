UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron, Johnson Agree To Work Towards 'reducing Tensions' In Mideast: Berlin

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday agreed to work towards bringing about de-escalation in the Middle East amid heightened tensions following the US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a German government spokesman said

"The chancellor, the French president and the British prime minister agreed to work together to reduce tensions in the region," said the spokesman.

Following German Chancellor Angela Merkel's telephone calls with France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson, the spokesman said the leaders were "in agreement that de-escalation is now urgent".

