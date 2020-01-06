BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a joint statement, said they had condemned attacks on the forces of the US-led coalition in Iraq and had been concerned by the negative role played by Iran's slain Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in the region.

Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed by a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday. In December, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor.

The US then attacked a target of Kataib Hezbollah, killing dozens of its members, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the US embassy in Baghdad. The United States believes that Soleimani was behind the siege of the embassy.

"We condemned the recent strikes on the coalition forces in Iraq and are deeply concerned by the negative role that was played by Iran in the region, especially through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Quds Force under the command of General Soleimani," the joint statement, issued by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.

The three leaders also called for the de-escalation of tensions in the region.