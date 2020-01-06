UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iran To Refrain From Actions Violating Nuclear Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iran to Refrain From Actions Violating Nuclear Deal

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a joint statement, called on Iran to refrain from moves that are contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), informally known as the Iran nuclear deal.

On Sunday, the three leaders held separate telephone conversations with each other in the wake of escalated tensions in the middle East due to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, by a US airstrike in Baghdad.

The assassination caused Iran's outrage. Moreover, Tehran said on Sunday that it was discontinuing its remaining obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, whose fate has been unclear since the US' withdrawal from the agreement in 2018.

"We especially call on Iran to refrain from further violent actions and supporting such activities. We also urge Iran to refrain from actions that do not comply with the nuclear deal," the statement, released by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.

