Merkel, Macron, Johnson Urge Iraq to Continue Supporting US-Led Anti-Terror Coalition

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a joint statement, called on Baghdad to ensure continued support for the international US-led anti-terrorism coalition, in the wake of the Iraqi parliament's vote to expel foreign troops from the country.

"We also reiterate our commitment to fighting the IS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] and still give high priority to it. In this regard, preserving the coalition is of high importance. We call on Iraqi government agencies to continue providing the needed support to the coalition," the statement, released by the German cabinet late on Sunday, read.

The E3 countries' leaders added that they will continue working together with all sides in the middle East to "ease tensions in the region and ensure security."

The Iraqi parliament's decision followed the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, by a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.