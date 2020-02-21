UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron Ready For Joint Talks With Putin, Erdogan To Resolve Idlib Conflict- Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Merkel, Macron Ready for Joint Talks With Putin, Erdogan to Resolve Idlib Conflict- Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed readiness, in their phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for a joint meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on easing the current tensions in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Thursday.

"Chancellor Merkel and President Macron have said they are significantly concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation that people are facing in the Syrian province of Idlib. They have called for immediately ceasing hostilities and ensuring unhampered humanitarian access to those in need. They have expressed readiness to hold a joint meeting with Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan to find a political solution to the crisis," Seibert said.

