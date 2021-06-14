Merkel, Macron to Coordinate Positions on June 18 Ahead of EU Council - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on June 18 in Berlin to coordinate positions ahead of the European Council, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz said on Monday.

"The chancellor will receive French President Emmanuel Macron for dinner at the Chancellor's office on Friday, June 18. This is the first reception of a foreign guest in Berlin this year," Fitz said at a briefing in Berlin.

She noted that the leaders would discuss European policy issues, and agree positions of Germany and France before the European Council on June 24-25 in Brussels.