Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda on November 3 - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss international and European issues during a meeting in France on November 3, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz said on Friday.

Merkel will arrive in the French city of Beaune on November 3 at Macron's invitation.

"The focus of agenda during the trip is a personal exchange of views on current international and European political issues," Fitz said at a briefing.

Macron's invitation underscores the close ties between Germany and France, as well as mutual trust and bilateral cooperation, she added.