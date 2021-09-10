Merkel, Macron to Meet in Paris on September 16 - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss Afghanistan and other issues on international agenda with French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting in Paris on September 16, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On Thursday, September 16, Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner in Paris. The talks will focus on acute international issues, primarily Afghanistan, as well as European policy issues," Seibert told a briefing.

The leaders will make statements to the press before the meeting, he added.