Merkel, Macron To Preside Over Bilateral Defense Council Meeting On February 5

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will cochair an online meeting of the Franco-German Security and Defense Council scheduled for February 5, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on a briefing on Friday.

"On Friday, February 5, a virtual meeting of the Franco-German Security and Defense Council will be held, the Federal Chancellor will preside together with French President Macron, and Defense Ministers from both parties will participate," Seibert said.

After the talks, the leaders will hold a press conference, the spokesman added.

The last edition of the council took place on October 16, 2019, in the French city of Toulouse.

More Stories From World

